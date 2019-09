JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Law enforcement on both sides of the U.S. – Mexico border came across a homemade rope ladder near the border fence and investigators say it was likely used for illegal crossing.

Federal Police in Juarez and El Paso Border Patrol used a drone to discover the rope ladder hanging off the border fencing in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Officials say the ladder was about 16-feet long.