Arrest made in the murder of Juárez journalist

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral announced the arrest of five men in connection to the brutal slaying of a journalist in Juárez last month.

Arturo Alba Medina, television anchor at Multimedios News, was slain October 29 in a North Juárez neighborhood. Police conducted nearly 70 interviews and reviewed approximately 50 video cameras around the murder scene before arresting five men connected to his murder.

According to the Governor, the five men are part of a drug trafficking organization tasked with taking out hits on rivals. Through intelligence work, the group, identified as “Artistas Asesinos” was arrested. The group had semi-automatic weapons, 1,900 fentanyl pills, and methamphetamine.

The suspects identified as directly involved with Arturo Alba are Adrian Alexis M.V. AKA ‘El Mango,’ 18, Carlos Ivan B.S. AKA ‘El Reportero,’ 24.

According to investigators, the murder was a case of mistaken identity. Alba reportedly parked his car outside one of the suspects’ homes, but his vehicle matched a known police agent’s description. The pair reportedly opened fire on Alba, thinking he was a police agent.

