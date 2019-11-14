Alleged Barrio Azteca member extradited to US for role in consulate employee’s murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man known as “Zorro,” was recently extradited to the United States to face charges in connection with the murder of a U.S. consulate member and her husband.

Jose Guadalupe Diaz Diaz was turned over to U.S. authorities on Wednesday and immediately taken before a federal judge. A 12-count federal indictment says that Diaz allegedly shot and killed U.S. Consulate employee Leslie Ann Enriquez Catton and her husband Arthur Redelfs in March 2010 in Juarez.

“A total of 35 BA members and associates based in the U.S. and Mexico were charged in the third superseding indictment for allegedly committing various criminal acts, including racketeering, narcotics distribution and importation, extortion, money laundering, obstruction of justice and murder,” a U.S. Department of Justice news release said. “Of the 35 defendants, 10 Mexican nationals, including Diaz, were charged in connection with the murders of Enriquez Catton and Redelfs, as well as Jorge Alberto Salcido Ceniceros, the husband of a U.S. Consulate employee.”

Diaz faces life in prison if he is convicted.

Of the 35 suspects, only Luis Mendez remains a fugitive, the release said.

“Twenty-eight of those defendants have pleaded guilty, one was convicted by a jury, one is currently pending trial, one defendant committed suicide while imprisoned during his trial and three others are pending extradition from Mexico,” the release said.