Albuquerque man arrested on gun and drug charges

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A multi-agency task force arrested an Albuquerque man on federal firearm and drug charges Tuesday.

Henry Felix, 49, is charged in a federal complaint with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; being a felon in possession of a firearm; and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force ⁠— comprised of investigators from the FBI, New Mexico State Police, Albuquerque Police Department, and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office ⁠— arrested Felix after executing a search warrant of his residence in Albuquerque. According to the federal complaint, a loaded, stolen firearm and approximately 5 ounces of heroin were located in the residence.

Felix had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque on Tuesday and was ordered detained pending a preliminary/detention hearing on Wednesday.