Agents detain 194 migrants in New Mexico bootheel

ANTELOPE WELLS, NM (KTSM) ⁠— U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 194 immigrants in the Antelope Wells area early Sunday morning, according to CBP.

Around 3 a.m., agents came across the large group at the Camp Bounds Forward Operating Base next to the Antelope Wells Port of Entry. The majority of the immigrants were from the Northern Triangle of Central America: Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Several in the group were in need of medical attention, including a 7-year-old traveling with a parent who presented with a high fever and was transported by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. The child was diagnosed with the flu and later released to U.S. Border Patrol custody.

Others in the group were diagnosed with lice or scabies, according to Border Patrol.

This is the second large group to enter the U.S. in the El Paso Sector in August.

“Large groups like these exacerbate the current immigration process further impacting our workforce, facilities, and resources,” said Interim Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez. I commend the incredible work of our Border Patrol Agents who continue to push forward through this border crisis.”

Despite a decrease in overall apprehensions, the U.S. Border Patrol said the number of undocumented immigrants presenting themselves in the U.S. is still much higher than last fiscal year.

The El Paso Sector has surpassed 172,000 apprehensions to date in 2019 compared to more than 31,000 for the 2018 fiscal year.