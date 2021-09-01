Afghan refugees arrive at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, Afghan evacuees arrived at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, in one C-130J from Philadelphia, in support of Operation Allies Welcome.

Operation Allies Welcome is the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s mission to facilitate the safe relocation of Afghans being evacuated to the United States.

Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen

“I am truly impressed by the men and women of Task Force–Holloman, the 49th Wing, and the Basic

Expeditionary Airfield Resources unit – BEAR Base, who came together in such a short amount of time

to make this vital mission happen,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Task Force–Holloman commander.

“It is because of their unwavering support that we were able to receive our guests with open arms and

ensure that they are treated with the utmost dignity and respect.”



Officials said Douglas Village was built as a temporary lodging area to house the refugees with Halal

dining, religious and recreation areas also available. Medical personnel will also assess and provide assistance for anyone with injuries or requiring medical care.



Through U.S. Northern Command and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Defense is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical

screening and general support for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or

temporary structures, as quickly as possible.



