Acting DHS secretary in El Paso to tour migrant detention facilities, meet with employees

EL PASO ⁠— The acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security will visit the Borderland on Thursday.

Kevin McAleenan is expected to tour migrant detention facilities in the area, meet with members of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and host a town hall meeting with DHS personnel

According to a news release from DHS, McAleenan will participate in a roundtable with the mayors from border cities to discuss challenges facing their communities due to the current immigration crisis.

Officials said a “whole of government” approach should be used to work towards a solution.

“The Acting Secretary will reaffirm his commitment to state and local leaders to do everything DHS can to address this crisis,” the release said.

At today’s town hall, McAleenan will speak to employees from CBP; Immigration and Customs Enforcement; United States Citizenship and Immigration Services; and the United States Coast Guard. McAleenan will also meet with DHS employees who have volunteered at the Southwest border.

“He will acknowledge their achievements and stress the importance of department-wide collaboration when addressing this border crisis,” the release said.

McAleenan will tour the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Station and receive an operational briefing of the current state of the El Paso Sector along with the actions CBP has taken to improve conditions and adjust to the increase in migrant apprehensions. He will also tour the Clint Holding Facility where he will be briefed on the medical services and accommodations provided at the facility, in addition to the day-to-day operations at the facility, officials said