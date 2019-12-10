A decline in migrant apprehensions along the Southwest Border

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan announced a decline in migrant apprehensions Monday in Washington D.C.

The number of undocumented immigrants along the Southwest Border decreased for the sixth month in a row. According to numbers released by CBP, the number of apprehensions in November was 33,510 compared to 35,415 in October.

In Washington, Morgan credited the small numbers of migrants to what he calls the administration’s efforts to “all but end catch and release” for families from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Morgan also mentioned, despite the decline in apprehension numbers there has been an increase in drug seizures.