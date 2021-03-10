9 migrants test positive for COVID-19 in El Paso

Cesar, 35, an asylum-seeker from Nicaragua waits with his wife, Carolina, 25, (Right) and his 8-year-old son Donovan to enter the US port of entry to change their asylum court dates on April 6, 2020 at the Paso del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. As immigration courts have been closed due to the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic people seeking asylum in Migrant Protection Protocols program, better known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, are still expected to show up in the dangerous city centre before dawn to receive new dates despite stay-at-home order on both sides of the border. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino confirmed nine migrants in El Paso have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began.

This comes as migrants from the Rio Grande Valley continue to be brought to El Paso by plane to be processed at the El Paso Border Patrol Processing Center and released to local non-profit, Annunciation House.

According to Ruben Garcia, executive director of Annunciation House, they received 115 migrants from the RGV on Monday and an additional 94 on Tuesday. He said they are also receiving approximately 50 migrants enrolled in the Migrant Protection Protocol program, otherwise known as MPP, each day.

Garcia told KTSM 9 News that the migrants coming to El Paso through the MPP program are tested in Juárez before leaving Mexico and must have negative results before crossing.

D’Agostino said migrants are given rapid tests in El Paso through the Office of Emergency Management, and if their tests return positive, they are isolated in hotel rooms. Because the migrants have already been processed out of immigration custody, they are not held in the hotel rooms if they choose to travel.

He told KTSM that the migrants are given the same protocols other residents are given: to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms.