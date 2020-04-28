4.5 pounds of meth found strapped to teen’s back at Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A. 15-year-old boy crossing through the Ysleta Port of Entry was captured attempting to carry 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine strapped to his back Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers selected the teen, a U.S. citizen, for a secondary exam when he approached the pedestrian crossing Sunday afternoon. They located the drugs hidden under his clothes, strapped to his back and waist with electrical tape.

“Drug trafficking organizations will use anyone and any imaginable method to smuggle in dangerous drugs,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “In this case, using a young teenager to attempt to get their narcotics past the officers failed.”

Agents seized the drugs and the case remains under investigation.