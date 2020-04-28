Breaking News
El Paso reports 27 additional COVID-19 cases; reviewing State’s plan to reopen Texas

4.5 pounds of meth found strapped to teen’s back at Ysleta Port of Entry

Border Report

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A. 15-year-old boy crossing through the Ysleta Port of Entry was captured attempting to carry 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine strapped to his back Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers selected the teen, a U.S. citizen, for a secondary exam when he approached the pedestrian crossing Sunday afternoon. They located the drugs hidden under his clothes, strapped to his back and waist with electrical tape.

“Drug trafficking organizations will use anyone and any imaginable method to smuggle in dangerous drugs,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “In this case, using a young teenager to attempt to get their narcotics past the officers failed.” 

Agents seized the drugs and the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Thursday is 'Adopt a Shelter Pet Day' in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday is 'Adopt a Shelter Pet Day' in El Paso"

Shooting at Paso Del Norte Bridge leaves one dead, one injured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting at Paso Del Norte Bridge leaves one dead, one injured"

No beer left in Tijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "No beer left in Tijuana"

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND TX BEACHES REOPEN 04.27.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "SOUTH PADRE ISLAND TX BEACHES REOPEN 04.27.20"

Member of Mayor Dee Margo's Economy Recovery Task Force shares opinion on plan to reopen Texas, El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Member of Mayor Dee Margo's Economy Recovery Task Force shares opinion on plan to reopen Texas, El Paso"

EPCSO Deputy, EPPD Officer test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPCSO Deputy, EPPD Officer test positive for COVID-19"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More from Border Report

More Border Report