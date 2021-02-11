3 men wanted for crimes against children arrested at El Paso border crossings

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officers arrested three men who were wanted for various crimes against children, including a man who was heading into Mexico.

The apprehensions occurred at two El Paso-area ports of entry on Monday and Tuesday, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

The latest happened on Tuesday afternoon when a Mexican man arrived at the Ysleta Port of Entry. A check of his records determined that he was the subject of a warrant with full extradition from the sheriff’s office in Broward County, Fla., where he was convicted of “cruelty towards a child.”

That morning, border officers arrested a man, a U.S. citizen, who was wanted by sheriff’s officials in Humboldt County, Calif., for having sex with a minor.

On Monday, border officers say a man who is a permanent U.S. resident intended to enter Mexico through the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo, Texas. A routine check revealed that he had an active warrant charging him with sexual assault against a child out of Montrose, Colo.

“CBP’s mission is to protect our country and communities, at and beyond our borders. Our interagency communication and partnership with federal, state, and local agencies, assisted in bringing these men to face justice,” CBP Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha said in a statement. “Our agency supports many law enforcement entities by apprehending wanted fugitives.”

All subjects were arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition, the release said.