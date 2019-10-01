2nd Indian hunger-striker released from immigration custody

In this photo provided by attorney Jessica K. Miles, Gurjant Singh, left, stands with Ajay Kumar outside an immigration processing office in El Paso, Texas, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The pair refused meals starting on July 8 for more than 70 days while in immigration detention. They agreed to start eating on Sept. 21 after Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials agreed to release them following a legal battle and force-feeding, according to their lawyers. Singh was released on Sept. 30, a few days after Kumar. (Jessica K. Miles via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A second Indian man who refused to eat for more than 70 days in U.S. immigration custody has been released after a year in detention.

Gurjant Singh left a detention center in El Paso on Monday, according to his lawyer, Jessica Miles.

Singh refused meals starting on July 9 along with another detainee who was also released last week. Their lawyers say they resumed eating after ICE agreed to their release.

Singh’s lawyer says the 23-year-old fears returning to India because he was beaten on several occasions for supporting a minority political party before fleeing to the U.S. to seek asylum.

Immigration officials say he entered the country illegally and was ordered deported after a judge denied his asylum application.

Authorities let him be released while he appeals the decision.