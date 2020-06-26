11 Texas immigration detainees test positive for COVID-19

Breaking News
DALLAS (AP) — Eleven detainees at a South Texas family detention center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported Thursday.

The outbreak was reported at the center near Karnes City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

Starting Monday, all of the center’s detainees were tested for COVID–19, the illness the coronavirus causes, according to court monitor Andrea Ordin. ICE officials reported the test results Thursday, and all 11 detainees who tested positive showed no symptoms but were placed under medical isolation and are being monitored for any symptoms.

It was unclear how many were tested, but the center has a capacity of 830 residents.

