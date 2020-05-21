1,000 fake COVID-19 test kits seized at the border by El Paso sector CBP officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A thousand fake COVID-19 test kits were discovered in a man’s suitcase by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

The counterfeit test kits were found on May 16 as CBP officers interviewed a 36-year-old man with an inconsistent story. The kits were seized during an intensive examination, a news release from CBP said.

“Some appear to be exploiting the pandemic for financial gain, leaving the consumer at risk. These products may result in serious consequences to the consumer, whether that end user is in the United States or another country,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha, “CBP officers are committed to ensuring that all items being imported and exported meet critical health and safety standards.”

CBP has recorded an increase in unapproved, counterfeit or non-FDA compliant tests, hand sanitizer, face-masks and mask filters being moved across the border since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

On May 17, officers found 1,000 facemasks, 2,740 mask filters, and 60 1-liter bottles of hand sanitizer when they stopped a 62-year-old woman, who is a U.S. citizen. She was trying to cross into the United States at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

“All of the products were found to lack proper registration, labeling, and did not comply with criteria set by the Food and Drug Administration; all of the products were seized,” the release said.