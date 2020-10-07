10 dogs poisoned to death in one Tijuana neighborhood

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Pedro Garcia wept as he described the pain he felt watching his beloved “Bruno” slowly die before his eyes.

Garcia said his “partner” never harmed anyone and can’t understand why anyone would want to kill him.

But it appears Bruno and nine other dogs were poisoned to death in the Colonia Libertad neighborhood of Tijuana not too far from the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Others talked about their dogs pacing and circling in obvious pain before succumbing to the poison.

Residents say someone left tainted dog food strewn along a city block knowing the animals would find it as people walked their animals on Monday morning.

“I don’t know who would do this, we all get along and are on friendly terms. But on Monday morning my dog seemed desperate, I went to check on him as he circled back and forth, it was obvious he had been poisoned. Then, another dog showed up with the same symptoms,” Garcia said. “Then we saw another dog, and we realized there were several dogs poisoned. We tried to give them milk to coat their stomachs, but they didn’t survive.”

A woman named Raquel said her dog “Paloma” died in her arms. She said the canines were neighborhood pets known to everyone.

“These dead dogs didn’t bother the neighbors. On the other hand, they were sort of everybody’s dogs,” she said.

Raquel said they were going to bring up a complaint against someone they suspect poisoned their pets.

“This is murder, all the dogs were vomiting blood, there were 10 that lost their lives, they were dogs people took into their homes and folks would walk them every morning without bothering anyone,” said Raquel.

One dog survived and is being cared for at an area veterinary clinic.

Police in Tijuana have said they are looking into the matter.

