Border Report: Migrant Caravan 10,000 strong attempting to make way to U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new caravan of 10,000 migrants is said to be gathering in Southern Mexico, according to Border Report.

Border Report said that the activist who is currently leading a smaller caravan of approximately 1,000 people to the United States said he’s calling on migrants to gather on November 18, the same day President Joe Biden is set to meet with the Mexican president and the Prime Minister of Canada to discuss topics of immigration, among other issues.

According to Border Report, individuals believe that Mexico is planning to use the caravan as leverage with the United States, stating that the 18,000 Haitians that made it to Del Rio were “allowed” to cross through Mexico.

Concurrently, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, allegedly accused caravan organizers of helping smugglers make money off of the migrants.

