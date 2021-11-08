Border reopened today with non-exciting crowds

Cars line up at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, below, on the border with El Paso, Texas, top, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The border reopened this morning with much anticipation as to all the people coming over from Mexico. That excitement built up as late last night lines were up to a 5 hour wait time to get into the U.S. However once the day got underway there wasn’t as much traffic coming into El Paso as people hoped.

This is frustrating for businesses as they were expecting a huge surge in business once Mexican shoppers were allowed to cross the bridge. Samuel Lara who is an employee from a local business here in El Paso compared today’s crowd to one on the weekend with the lack of foot traffic coming in. He is, however, grateful for the border reopening with the holiday season upon us.

“I think it was most perfect time of the year to reopen the bridges, November and December are the most important months of the year that’s where we get more sales so its going to be good.”

It is only the first day of the bridge reopening and businesses owners are hopeful that business will pick within the coming months.

