Border refugee assistance fund working to help migrants in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Border Refugee Assistance Fund has partnered with the San Matias Migrant Shelter on a project to promote human and environmental sustainability for migrants in Juarez.

The Border Refugee Assistance Fund, a partnership between the Hope Border Institute and the Bishop of El Paso, Mark Seitz, launched the project to help the city of Juarez sustainably produce goods such as vegetables and fish to provide enough food for migrant families and to generate income.

“We are grateful for this generous support which will contribute to a more dignified life for migrant families by helping them meet their basic need,” said Father Héctor Trejo, director of San Matías and Espíritu Santo shelters in Ciudad Juárez.

Last month, the Hope Border Institute and Seitz invested approximately $20,000 to the Border Refugee Assistance Fund. The money aimed to address the needs of asylum-seekers and migrants, including expectant mothers and those who are subject to expulsion under Title 42.

“This project is a source of hope at a time when governments in the region are taking even more extreme approaches to migration,” said Dylan Corbett, executive director of the Hope Border Institute. People on the move are bringing new life to our community and helping us to realize that we can build a border community that is more compassionate, more sustainable and more sensitive to the environment.

“I’m grateful to Father Trejo and all of our partners in Ciudad Juárez who are showing us the way to a more just world.”

