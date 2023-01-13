EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents thwarted 49 human smuggling attempts during a five-day period.

That led to the interception of 277 smuggled migrants, from the Ysleta port of entry to Deming in Southern New Mexico.

All migrants were medically screened and evaluated.

Migrants who fall under Title 42 sere sent back to Mexico, while the others were sent to the Central Processing Center in El Paso.

During Fiscal Year 2022, El Paso Sector Border Patrol successfully federally prosecuted 642 cases for human smuggling schemes, and this fiscal year 2023 to date, they’ve federally prosecuted 141 cases.

“Transnational criminal organizations continue to recklessly endanger the lives of the migrants they smuggle for their own financial gain and with no regard for human life,” El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Peter Jaquez said. “Human smuggling is a federal crime and the El Paso Sector will continue to work diligently with our U.S. attorney partners in the West Texas District and the State of New Mexico to prosecute smugglers that endanger and exploit migrants.”