Border Patrol seizes 20 pounds of meth, arrests Barrio Azteca gang member
ALAMOGORDO, NM (KTSM) - Border Patrol agents arrested a Barrio Azteca gang member Tuesday morning after he allegedly attempted to smuggle more than 20 pounds of meth through a checkpoint near Alamogordo.
Upon conducting a inspection, agents discovered bundles of meth hidden in the SUV's glove compartment and spare tire compartment area.
The drugs are valued at $640,000, officials say.
Agents seized the meth and arrested the man and female driver.
According to a news release, the man, a U.S. citizen, admitted to his affiliation with the Juarez-based gang.
Officials say he has a history of arrests including assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and prior drug delivery case.
The case was was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for continued investigation and prosecution.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-