EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Multiple video footage shows Border Patrol agents going through the migrant camp in Downtown El Paso near Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday night.

“I just saw the man, the immigration official run-up to the tent and start shaking it and ripped it open,” said Juan Ortiz the Founder of Case Carmelita who took the videos.

In another video you can see agents walking down the street where migrants are gathered, shining flashlights.

As we have previously reported, migrants in the area are undocumented and from countries still subject to Title 42 expulsion.

The Pastor of New Life Faith Center who has been taking supplies to migrants in Downtown El Paso, speaks about what he and his volunteers have seen.

“Last night one of my volunteers witnessed about 100 being roundabout and today we have seen a couple of arrests,” said timothy Perea the Pastor of New Life Faith Center.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they are patrolling neighborhoods near the border and conducting checkpoints both stationary and temporary.

“Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector patrol urban areas to include Downtown El Paso as part of their normal duties. When agents encounter a non-citizen with no documentation to show they have entered the country legally or have permission to remain or be present in the United States legally, that individual will be detained, taken into custody and process in accordance with U.S. immigration laws,” read a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protections El Paso Sector.

“In response to migrants evading apprehension in the El Paso area, the United States Border Patrol has increased the number of agents patrolling the area,” the statement continued.

As we have previously reported, certain areas including churches are considered protected areas for migrants, which serve as safeguards from immigration enforcement.

“Border Patrol Agents conduct enforcement actions in accordance with DHS policy without denying access to needed medical care, access to schools by children, access to places of worship, access to disaster or emergency relief sites and other protected areas.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Paso Sector

However, Border Network for Human Rights has concerns, the director saying they have requested a meeting with Border Patrol.

“What we are asking Border Patrol to be sensible in that situation to consider the surrounding areas what that means is the sidewalks the allies that are close to the church as a potential protected area,” said Fernando Garcia the Director of Border Network for Human Rights.