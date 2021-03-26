Border Patrol releases video of Lordsburg plane crash rescue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) provided KTSM with video of a plane crash that happened near Lordsburg in New Mexico, Wednesday at around 1:30 AM.

CBP said agents from Lordsburg were requested by New Mexico State Police in the search and rescue of the downed aircraft.

According to CBP, agents were able to locate the pilot and passenger and provided aid to the victims, and carried them off the mountain.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said if it was not for the efforts of the Lordsburg agents the two victims could have died in the aftermath of the crash.

CBP says both victims were off duty police officers with the Fulshear Police Department.

