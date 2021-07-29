EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents (BPA) assigned to the Santa Teresa, New Mexico station in the El Paso sector were involved in a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a car crash in Downtown El Paso.
According to a news release, agents were patrolling in Sunland Park, New Mexico at 2:00 a.m. and observed a suspicious vehicle in an area frequently known for migrant smuggling. As agents attempted to stop the vehicle for inspection, the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, officials said.
The vehicle crashed into a commercial building near the Paso Del Norte hotel in Downtown El Paso after a brief vehicle pursuit. Officials said all four individuals were later identified as non-citizen migrants and declined medical attention at the scene. They were transported to the Santa Teresa Border Patrol station for processing.
The El Paso Police Department is currently investigating this accident.
Border patrol pursuit ends in crash in Downtown El Paso, four migrants apprehended
