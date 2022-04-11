EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Off-duty Border Patrol Agents and Mission Support Specialists (MSS) from Big Bend Sector responded to a house fire and rescued a family.

On the early morning of Saturday, April 9, 2022, two employees from Big Bend Sector who are also residents of Marfa, witnessed a house in flames and rushed to help. They were aided by Border Patrol Agents who managed to rescue mother and child. Later, they helped Presidio County Sheriff’s Department with the rescue of an adult male trapped on his balcony. All family members were safely evacuated moments before the balcony and home were fully engulfed.

“This rescue is an example of the countless times our agents and personnel show the dedication, bravery, and support to the communities no matter if it’s on or off-duty.” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin.

Big Bend Sector partners with many local and state law enforcement entities to keep our border communities safe. If you see something suspicious, report it by contacting the 24/7 hotline at

1-866-581-7549.

