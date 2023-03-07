EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, working in the El Paso area, have seized approximately 120 pounds of marijuana, nearly 29 pounds of cocaine, and close to a pound of fentanyl in five incidents over a week.

On Feb. 28, at the Ysleta Port of Entry, a 24-year-old woman, U.S. citizen went through a pat-down search after a trained dog alerted CBP officers to the possible presence of narcotics. The woman had 0.4 pounds of fentanyl hidden in her groin area.

On March 1, at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing, a 34-year-old male, U.S. citizen went through a pat-down search. CBP officers discovered 0.22 pounds of fentanyl hidden within his boots and pockets.

On the same day, CBP officers seized 28.96 pounds of cocaine from a vehicle. They found the drugs in a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old male, U.S. citizen. Officers were initially alerted by their trained canine.

On March 2, at the Ysleta Port of Entry, a 55-year-old female, Mexican citizen went through an X-ray scan of her vehicle. CBP officers then found 120 pounds of marijuana located throughout the car.

On March 6, at the Ysleta Port of Entry, a 37-year-old female, U.S. citizen went through a pat-down search after the officers’ dog alerted them The woman had 0.27 pounds of fentanyl in her groin area.

The suspects were arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.