EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol and the Office of Field Operations is hosting a Veterans Resource Expo this week.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at El Paso Community College Administrative Building A, 9050 Viscount.

“This event is to assist veterans and their families with any questions they might have regarding benefits, medical, or simply navigating the VA system,” according to a flyer announcing the event. “Come by and talk with local, city, county and federal veteran assistance groups.”

Information: carlos.d.antunez@cbp.dhs.gov or (915) 834-8738.