EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Border Patrol agents working out of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, found more than 50 migrants “living in deplorable conditions” in a stash house, according to Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Anthony “Scott” Good.

Migrants discovered in a stash house near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Photos courtesy of El Paso Sector Chief Anthony “Scott” Good

Good tweeted that the Border Patrol’s Santa Teresa Anti-Smuggling Unit teamed up with the sector’s Integrated Targeting Team and troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety in the operation. A total of 54 migrants were located at the stash house.

Six migrants were found to have “prior removal orders and will be prosecuted accordingly,” Good tweeted.