Border Patrol canine discovers $715K worth of meth in Mustang at Alamogordo checkpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three U.S. citizens attempted to smuggle $715,000 worth of meth through a border checkpoint June 20 near Alamogordo, N.M.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents stopped a drug smuggling attempt near Alamogordo Saturday night.

Border Patrol agents said that during an inspection, a canine agent alerted them to 22 pounds of meth wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil stuffed in the fenders of a Mustang, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

The driver and the two passengers were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

“I can’t emphasize enough the vital role that our agents, assisted by canines, play at our

checkpoints” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.