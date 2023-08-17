A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sign is posted outside the U.S. Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border Patrol agents were fired upon from Mexico as they apprehended a group of migrants who entered the United States illegally on Thursday morning.

The attack occurred at 7 a.m. near the international boundary in Clint, Texas, as border agents were taking the migrants into custody. “As the group was being apprehended, agents noticed a subject south of the border barrier brandishing a handgun and fire towards the agents,” the Border Patrol said in a statement. “The agents immediately took cover and secured the migrants.”

The shots apparently missed the agents and the migrants, as no one was reported as being injured during the attack. There was no word on whether the shooter was detained in Mexico.

The FBI El Paso field office is investigating the incident as it does whenever an assault on a federal officer is reported.

Assault incidents by fiscal year through June 30, 2023 (CBP graphic)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported 357 assaults at the border from Oct. 1 to June 30, compared to 521 in all of fiscal year 2022. Most of the assaults consist of physical assault and rock-throwing. Attacks involving guns fired at agents have been rare, with 12 such incidents reported in FY 2022 and only seven so far this year.