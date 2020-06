EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Last week Border Patrol Agents seized multiple bundles of marijuana from the desert.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Van Horn station discovered several bundles on marijuana in the desert on two separate occasions within one week.

According to a release, the bundles were in makeshift backpacks on both occasions.

The bundles weighed over 400 pounds and were valued at more than $350,000.

Agents turned over the marijuana to the Drug Enforcement Administration.