Border Patrol Agents arrest alleged rapist while rescuing female from canal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Border Patrol agents arrested an alleged rapist and rescued a female from a dangerous canal Wednesday morning.

According to a release, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso station observed four individuals making an illegal entry into the U.S.

Agents quickly apprehended the four subjects and learn three of them were citizens of Guatemala, and one a citizen of Mexico.

Other responding agents arrived at the same entry location and encountered a female in distress who was struggling to stay afloat in the American canal, a release said.

Agents quickly used a rope to extract the female from the canal before being swept away. The El Paso Fire Department arrived at the scene to evaluate the female who appeared to be in good condition, and transported her to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

According to a release, the female was determined to be a citizen and national of Guatemala.

Agents transported the group to the Paso Del Norte Processing Center and through criminal record, checks learned that 24-year-old Guatemalan citizen, Clemente Perez-Jimon, had been arrested by the Guymon City Police Department in Guymon, Oklahoma earlier this year. Perez-Jimon was charged with Rape Strong-arm, a release said.

Perez-Jimon remains in custody pending criminal prosecution.