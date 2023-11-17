EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Border Patrol agents working in the El Paso station recently intercepted 12 migrants who were being “illegally smuggled” through the City’s storm drains, according to a Tweet sent out by Anthony “Scott” Good, the El Paso Sector chief for the Border Patrol.

Photos courtesy of Anthony “Scott” Good’s X account

“The El Paso storm drain system is very large and complex and often transports toxic and hazardous substances that pose serious health risks,” Good wrote.

He did not give any specific information where this incident happened or when.