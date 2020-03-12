Border Network for Human Rights to host conference denouncing immigration raids amid coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) along with Centro de Trabajadores Agricolas sin Fronteras, and allies will host a press conference to launch a documentation campaign and petition to halt immigration raids in the border region amid the coronavirus and 2020 Census.

According to a press release by BNHR, they are denouncing the several immigration raids withing the community in the last few days.

The conference will take place on Friday, March 13, at the BNHR offices, 2115 N. Piedras St., at 1 p.m.

BNHR and the other groups will convey their concerns on the impacts of immigration raids during a coronavirus outbreak and the development of the 2020 Census.

They fear that the immigration raids will contribute to people not participating civically and being afraid to drive to clinics or hospitals in case a health issue arises within their families, the release said.

They plan to launch a campaign to inform community members and business owners about their constitutional rights through presentations.

Additionally, they will launch an abuse documentation campaign and a petition to suspend immigration enforcement raids amid the coronavirus outbreak and to avoid deterrence on census participation.