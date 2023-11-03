EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Diocese of El Paso will host the 26th annual Bi-National Border Mass on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on the border between El Paso and Juarez.

The event started back in 1997 as a way to bring together the border communities of El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and Las Cruces and to pray for “migrants who have lost their lives attempting to migrate into the United States at the southern border.”

The Border Mass will be celebrated in a worship space in the center of the border where the

United States and Mexico meet. The Border Mass will be celebrated by Juarez Bishop Jose Guadalupe Torres Campos and Las Cruces Bishop Peter Baldacchino.

The entrance to the mass will be at the Rio Grande canal by the American Dam near the Smelter Town Historical Park off of Paisano and Executive Center.