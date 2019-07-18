Border Breakdown: Study reveals perceptions of the City of El Paso and Juarez

Two border cities – one region. A new study revealed the El Paso and Juarez communities perceptions of one another, along with some of the challenges each community face together.



This was a bi-national effort to strengthen the perceptions of both cities and help communities better work with one another.



“The interesting thing as a Mayor, you can get more done as a Mayor than you can get done in Washington or in Austin, so we’re going to do our best to see if we can get something done,” Mayor Dee Margo with the City of El Paso said.



Last year in August, a “Border Perception Index” was conducted by the El Paso Community Foundation and Fundación Comunitaria de la Frontera Norte. The study examined how El Paso and Juarez communities perceive each other; amid common challenges such as immigration and security.



“That’s really the whole point and reason why I brought out eight Mayors’ last week from all over the United States to be able to see what we’re doing,” Mayor Margo explained, “How it works, how the processing works, to disabuse them of the misinformation that’s out there about how CBP processes, what we’re doing with the migrants, and frankly the numbers are way down.”

“We have a problem with criminal violence with the groups that work with the drug cartels in Mexico, but it’s not a problem that affects citizens, much less tourists,” Mayor Armando Cabada of Ciudad Juarez said.



The data also highlights different areas like education, environmental, and culture. Near 900 surveys were conducted in El Paso and over 1,500 in Juarez.



Mayor’s from both cities agreed by continuing to work together, better results can appear in the near future.

“If we continue promoting both cities, including las cruces, there’s no doubt that more people will want to come and invest in our region,” Mayor Cabada said.

“We are a totally unique region and have been so for 350 years that cannot be replicated anywhere else in North America. So we need to play upon our strengths,” Mayor Margo added.



Mayor Margo also stated he plans to meet with the New Consul General of Mexico on Monday to further discuss issues at the border such as the Trump Administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

