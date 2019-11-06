Border authorities rescue group of migrants lost in Texas desert

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew rescues four migrants in the Big Bend area Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (Courtesy U.S. Border Patrol)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Several agencies teamed up to rescue a group of Mexican nationals lost in a rugged part of the Texas desert.

The four individuals — two men and two women who were later determined to be in the country illegally — called 911 on Monday from a desolate area of Brewster County.

Using cellphone information, deputies with the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office were able to pinpoint the group’s location, which agents said was inaccessible by vehicle.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew then responded from Alpine and was able to spot the migrants, who had started a small campfire.

The 911 call went to the National Park Services Dispatch, which requested translation services from Border Patrol’s Big Bend Park station.

“Our agents addressed this emergency situation with great patience and perseverance and once again saved lives,” said Matthew Hudak, chief patrol agent of Big Bend Sector. “I continue to be proud of the dedication our agents display in securing our nation’s borders and saving lives in some of the most remote and rugged areas of West Texas.”

The rescue took place in Brewster County, which is home to a large swath of Big Bend National Park.