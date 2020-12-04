Border AIDS Partnership to host virtual art auction

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The Border AIDS Partnership is hosting a virtual art auction on Friday night to raise funds to support organizations fighting HIV and AIDS.

The Border AIDS Partnership is celebrating more than a quarter of a century of community service and invites the community to take part in a virtual celebration online from 6-9 p.m., with bidding closing at 7:30 p.m.

The virtual art auction is the only event the organization is hosting this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers and participants of the event say the COVID-19 pandemic hits close to home.

“The present covid pandemic is a familiar feeling of fear and the unknown to the LGBT community,” Nano Hernandez, one of the artists with work featured at tonight’s auction, tells KTSM.

“Through the AIDS crisis, we have developed the experience and understanding that help comes. AIDS has been a pandemic for decades and we have come together to support one another. The Border AIDs Project event is so important right now because not only is funding still needed to support HIV/AIDS, but by having an art auction it brings the creativity & nurturing that is so critical in our current situation. I am very honored to have one of my artworks in this meaningful affair,” he said

The Border AIDS Partnership is a collaboration between the El Paso Community Foundation and the U.S.-Mexico Border Health Association created in 1994 to establish a local HIV/AIDS organization that could provide assistance and resources to regional nonprofit organizations working to combat HIV and AIDS.

To learn more, click here.