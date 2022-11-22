EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Border AIDS Partnership (BAP) announced that its 15th annual spotlight silent art auction is set to return Dec. 3.
The event is a fine art silent auction and juried competition in observance of World AIDS Day. It will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the El Paso Community Foundation’s Foundation Room, 333 N. Oregon St.
It will be an in-person event but bidding on original artwork will be conducted online. It is a juried show.
According to the BAP, they have been able to distribute more than $2.3 million to support innovative HIV prevention and education programs since 1996.
“Our 15th silent art auction is a fun way for local artists and the community to join together to provide critical resources for people from El Paso, Cd. Juárez and Las Cruces who are battling HIV/AIDS,” said Floyd Johnson, event committee chairman and board member.
All bidding will occur online and tickets may be purchased for $20 through their website.
