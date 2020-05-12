1  of  3
Breaking News
Happening in Juárez, COVID-19 numbers County Judge requests Governor Abbott delay reopening El Paso El Paso extends emergency ordinances to June 10, 8 new COVID-19 cases recorded Monday

Border agents encounter smugglers armed with AR-15 in Arizona

News

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

Agents seized a tactical rifle from
a pair of suspected alien smugglers May 7, 2020, in Why, Ariz. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol seized an AR-15 rifle during a human-smuggling attempt May 7 in Why, Ariz.

Agents from the Tucson Sector said they spotted several individuals emerge from the desert and get into a Chevrolet pickup that was waiting for them near the U.S.-Mexico border in Southeast Arizona.

BORDER REPORT: LIVE BORDER CAMERAS

Agents conducted a traffic stop and discovered that two U.S. citizens were smuggling three undocumented immigrants, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. Agents also discovered an AR-15 rifle and ammunition inside the truck.

The three migrants were arrested. The driver and passenger of the truck, both U.S. citizens, remain in custody, pending federal smuggling charges. CBP officers seized the rifle, ammunition and truck.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Border Report

More Border Report