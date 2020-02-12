Border agents deploy Taser during struggle with suspected human smuggler inside Burger King

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officials responded to a social media video that shows a Border Patrol agent deploying a stun gun while arresting a suspected human smuggler inside an El Paso Burger King.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said: “The video clearly shows the subject causing a disturbance as Border Patrol agents attempt to arrest him.”

CBP said the incident happened after border agents assisted El Paso police on a call of suspicious individuals on private property at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. When agents arrived, they encountered four men who matched the description provided by the resident, and all four individuals were taken into custody for immigration violations, according to the statement.

Shortly after, the same resident called and said that a suspicious vehicle was now parked in front of their home and that the driver had walked away. CBP said this is a tactic commonly used by alien smuggling organizations.

Agents located the man at the restaurant nearby and attempted to arrest him after questioning him.

The location of the restaurant wasn’t immediately clear, but several people commented on social media that the Burger King is located at Fox Plaza in South-Central El Paso.

The Facebook video shows the encounter from the behind the counter. The man repeatedly yells that he had done nothing wrong and asks why he’s being arrested. The agents struggle to detain and put the man in handcuffs before one of the agents pulls out his stun gun.

Moments later, urging his partner to get out of the way, you can hear the agent say, “Let me ‘tase’ him. Let me ‘tase’ him.”

The agent deploys his stun gun and shocks the man several times before he is taken down.

Once in handcuffs, the man sobs and continues to plea with agents that he had done nothing wrong.

“The man refused to cooperate with the verbal instructions and attempted to avoid being handcuffed and a struggle ensued,” the CBP statement said. “Agents deployed their taser in order to gain control of the subject while mitigating the physical struggle. The man was medically cleared and taken into custody.”

Following a check of his record, agents learned that the man was in the country illegally and had a criminal history.

The woman who shared the video publically said in her post, “I never thought I would experience something like this at work after seeing it happen on social media.”

In 15 hours, more than a million people had viewed the video, which had been shared 11,000 times.

The video has since been taken down.