EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the years, far East El Paso continues to see more businesses open in the area. While this brings more opportunities for local businesses and franchises, this also brings more traffic.

For people like Erika Knoch who owns Global Coffee Roasters on Zaragoza, having a place to gather such as a coffee shop was not a possibility when she was growing up. The growth of having more businesses for people to enjoy is not having to drive longer distances.

“It helps people that are from the east side, so they don’t have to go far to go to a restaurant or a coffee shop like they have more options now which back then we didn’t have as many options like we do now.”

One problem that arises with more businesses is more traffic congestion especially with all of the new construction. According to City Council Representative Isabel Salcido from District 5, traffic solutions is her number one priority and has plans to address the large growth.

“We continue to work on the Montwood extension, and I don’t think how we are right now at Zaragoza with four lanes is enough to address the amounts of people we are going to be seeing and that we are currently seeing. That is why I said we need to expand Zaragoza possibly to 6 lanes.”

With District 5 continuing to grow, Knoch is hopeful that she will be able to grow her business alongside the population of far East El Paso.

“I told myself I need to take advantage of this situation because even though there’s not a lot of coffee shops on this side of town, it definitely is a growing area, and it might be a good thing. Even though it was a scary thing it turned out to be a very good thing.”

