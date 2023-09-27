EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, is announcing a lottery ticket policy in El Paso playing at the Plaza Theatre from Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 1.

The producers of the musical are offering low-priced lottery seats for every city on the National Tour. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each for each performance.

Entries will be accepted at the Plaza Theatre box office located at 125 Pioneer Plaza beginning two hours before each performance. Each person will print their name and the number of tickets they wish to purchase on a card that is provided.

One hour before the curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $25 each.

Only one entry is allowed per person. Cards are checked for duplication prior to drawing. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing and show valid ID to purchase tickets.

Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Tickets are subject to availability.