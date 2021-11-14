Book at Canutillo High School library causing concern among some parents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For some parents, a book in the Canutillo High School library is causing concerns.

The book – “Gender Queer” by Author Maia Kobabe – was brought up at two board meetings and is expected to be a topic at the next one, set for Monday, November 15.

School Board Trustee Laure Searls describes images in the book as being “pornographic,” and she requested that an item be added to the upcoming board meeting agenda. However, according to Searls, it was not.

“Library material is under legal policy and the district does have the right to remove materials because their pervasively vulgar or based solely upon the educational suitability of the book in question,” Canutillo ISD Trustee Laure Searls

While the item is not on the agenda, parents tell KTSM 9 News they plan to go to the meeting and express their concerns for the third time.

“It was very upsetting to find out about his book and my child having easy access to it,” said Eilleen Macias whose 16-year-old daughter attends Canutillo High School.

Both trustee Searls and parent Macias say the issue is not with the book being for LGBTQ+ youth, but rather the images and verbiage used.

“It has nothing to do with it being two males, or two females or anything like that, just the verbiage on there and what it expresses and the things that it actually says,” said Eilleen Macias.

The author of the book, Kobabe wrote an opinion piece that was published in the Washington Post titled “Schools are banning my book. But queer kids need queer stories.”

