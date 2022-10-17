El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is inviting the community to Boo at the Zoo.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at 4001 Paisano.

The zoo says families can expect some ZOO-rrific fun while celebrating Halloween. Guests are encouraged to wear their costumes and enjoy trick-or-treat candy stations sponsored by Raising Cane’s as well as some fun fall entertainment.

The zoo says there will be a creepy crawly glow-in-the-dark bug room set up in the El Paso Water Discovery Education Center classroom for guests to learn about some of our insect animal ambassadors. Guests can watch zoo animals enjoy special Halloween enrichment treats, including pumpkins and piñatas.

The zoo says there will be activities and candy stations provided at no cost with paid admission (with exception of face painting, train and carousel rides). The Copper Canyon Ropes Course, the PETCO animal adoption center, animal shows, and giraffe feedings will not be available during Boo at the Zoo.

They will also be giving out candy with certified sustainable palm oil candy and palm oil-free candy at each candy station to bring awareness to wildlife habitat destruction worldwide.

The zoo says as an ingredient, palm oil is found in at least four out of 10 household products. Worldwide palm oil consumption is doubling every 10 years. This oil is produced from palm oil plantations that are cutting down critical wildlife habitats to expand operations, mainly in Malaysia and Indonesia. More than 85 percent of all palm oil globally produced and exported is from Indonesia and Malaysia, where the palm oil industry is linked to deforestation, habitat loss, climate change, animal cruelty, and human rights abuses.

El Paso Zoo parking is limited and free. Additional parking will be available at the El Paso County Coliseum across the street for $5.