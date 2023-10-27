EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Boo at the Zoo is back at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.

Boo at the Zoo features trick-or-treating, animal encounters, costumed characters, live entertainment, frightfully delightful decorations, and more.



“This is one of our most celebrated events of the year,” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano. “The zoo transforms into a fun destination for the community where families and children of all ages come together to create lifelong memories.”



Children and their parents are encouraged to come dressed in costume and partake in this kid-friendly, not-so-scary, Halloween event where children can trick-or-treat their way through the zoo by visiting candy stations sponsored by Raising Cane’s.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and keep in mind that the last admission to the zoo is at 3 p.m.

More information on Boo at the Zoo and all the programs and events put together by the El Paso Zoo is available at www.elpasozoo.org.