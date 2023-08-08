Samuel Lopez, 17, was arraigned Aug. 8. He was charged with attempted capital murder of multiple persons. (Photo: Emiliano Pena / ValleyCentral)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan teenager was arraigned Tuesday in connection to a shooting at an Edinburg nightclub that left seven people wounded.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Samuel Lopez from San Juan, calling him “the person responsible for the El Antro Nightclub shooting,” a news release stated.

Lopez was charged with attempted capital murder of multiple people Tuesday. His bond was set at $3.5 million.

Samuel Lopez, 17, was charged Tuesday with attempted capital murder of multiple persons. (Photo: Emiliano Pena / ValleyCentral)

A 4:35 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the nightclub, which is located at the 5100 block of Longoria Road in Edinburg. At the scene, deputies found seven gunshot wound victims who were transported to local hospitals.

In the release, authorities said five of the victims have since been released from the hospital. Two of the victims who were listed as in critical condition on Sunday have now been downgraded to stable condition.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and released photographs of the suspect and suspect’s vehicle on social media. A probable cause affidavit revealed that a “concerned citizen” reported to authorities that the suspect was a family relative.

Samuel Lopez (Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators secured a warrant for Lopez’s arrest and this afternoon he was taken into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

“We like to thank our federal partners and the public for their assistance in this case,” the release stated.

Lopez is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow. The case remains under investigation and those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).