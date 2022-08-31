EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Bomb Squad is responding to a call about a suspicious item left in the parking lot of the Holy Trinity Church and School on the 10000 block of Pheasant Rd. in northeast El Paso.

El Paso Police Department added that the students and the school staff have been evacuated and moved to the gym.

The surrounding streets are closed off at this time.

No additional details were provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KTSM – Nigel Wickens

