EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team recovered a body in El Paso’s Lower Valley on Friday, Sept. 15.

The Fire Department says they responded to an individual in the water at Alameda Ave. and Cadwallader Dr. at around 3 p.m. on Friday and found the individual to be deceased.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.