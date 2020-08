El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was recovered from a canal in South Central El Paso on Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD).

EPFD’s water rescue team was dispatched to a possible water rescue at Delta Drive and Cypress Avenue. However, EPFD units assisted the U.S. Border Patrol with a body recovery.

No additional details are available at this time, including whether the victim was a male or female or age.