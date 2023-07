Sunland Park Fire and Police recover a body from Mount Cristo Rey on Friday, July 28.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire and Sunland Park Police brought a body down off of Mount Cristo Rey late Friday night, July 28.

Sunland Park Fire and Police bring a body down from Mount Cristo Rey. Photos courtesy of Sunland Park Fire Twitter.

The body was found in rough terrain off Brickland Road, according to a tweet sent out by the Sunland Park Fire.

The recovery was completed shortly before midnight.

The Office of the Medical Investigator was on scene to look into the incident.